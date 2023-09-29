Endorsement watch: For the hospital bond

Good call.

It’s unacceptable for a public hospital whose mission is to save lives to instead endanger them due to aging infrastructure that’s been neglected for too long.

The pipe break was the second of three in 2020. Just weeks before, hallways in the second-floor obstetric triage and ultrasound unit turned into streams 2-3 inches deep. Stairwells became waterfalls. Without enough isolation valves to stop the water flow in sections where the pipes had burst, the entire hospital’s water lines came to a standstill. The series of internal disasters left behind yawning ceilings, ruined equipment and peeling walls.

It took nearly two years and $13 million for the hospital to fully recover, even as it juggled routine staffing and capacity shortages that became particularly acute during the pandemic. Even now, on the screens at a command center in LBJ, the stats for LBJ and its sister hospital, Ben Taub, are stark: on a relatively calm Friday afternoon, the needle on the occupancy gauge for both was already all the way to the right — at 98 and 97%.

Plans for an expansion have been in the works for years and in the upcoming election, voters will be asked to fund them.

We think the ask is not only fair but overdue.

LBJ operates “virtually at the seams,” Dr. Kimberly Monday, associate professor of neurology at UTHealth Houston’s McGovern Medical School and former chair of the Harris Health board, said in a public comment recently. “And Ben Taub is not much better.”

Harris Health System runs more than 30 clinics and ambulatory care centers as well as LBJ and Ben Taub. In a city where nearly 1 in 4 people are uninsured, the two safety-net hospitals are critical. Each year, the system provides more than $2 billion worth of health care to nearly 300,000 unique patients, and it has earned national recognition for its treatment of stroke and trauma, as well as for its preventive care “food farmacies.”

Harris Health has long planned to expand services to accommodate the county’s growing population, which has doubled in size since LBJ and Ben Taub opened in their current locations three decades ago. However, the system’s budget is limited by its reliance on property taxes and Medicaid reimbursements.

Last year, after a bitterly partisan budget impasse in Commissioners Court led the county to default to a no new revenue rate, Harris Health was forced to scrap plans for an expansion and make drastic cuts just to maintain its operation, with a projected $43 million deficit. Though the system has so far gotten by without running a deficit, Harris Health CEO and President Esmaeil Porsa told the Chronicle he’s not optimistic it will stay that way.

A $2.5 billion bond on your ballot this November would help Harris Health make much-needed improvements. The majority of the money — $1.6 billion — would go toward building a new LBJ hospital with a Level I trauma center, which provides the most comprehensive care for injuries, near the existing LBJ north of Kashmere Gardens. That would make it the county’s third Level I adult trauma center and the first outside of the Texas Medical Center.

According to Porsa, the need for trauma care in that northeast corridor is high, as the existing LBJ hospital is currently the busiest Level III trauma center in the state, with over 80,000 annual patient visits.

The new building would expand the number of inpatient beds in that area from 215 to 390, with room to add another 60, and allow for the beds to be used for interchangeable needs. It would also add capacity for patients under observation, and include a helicopter landing pad. That extra capacity will help accommodate patients from the existing LBJ so the hospital can undergo $433 million in renovations and expand inpatient and outpatient care, including psychiatric services, which it currently isn’t able to provide. That’s despite mental health care being the primary need of many repeat patients who show up for emergency care.