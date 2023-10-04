Interview with Lesley Briones about the Harris Health System bond referendum

Today’s interview is about a vital issue that I suspect has gotten far less attention than it deserves. I’m speaking of the $2.5 billion bond issue to expand, improve, and renovate the public hospitals and other facilities of the Harris Health System. I’ve written about this before, and I’m here today to talk to Lesley Briones, who serves as County Commissioner in Precinct 4 but who was speaking on her own time and as a private citizen, about the referendum, which will be Harris County Proposition A on your ballot. Note that this is “Harris County”, not “Houston”, so you non-Houston folks in the county will see this on your ballot as well. This item was endorsed by the Chronicle and it’s endorsed by me, and I encourage you to listen to the interview and then go vote for it. If you have followup questions and really want to wade deep into the details and the numbers, leave a comment and I’ll see about getting an interview with Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, the President and CEO of Harris Health, to get his answers. Here’s this interview with Lesley Briones, who again is speaking in her personal capacity and not as a member of Commissioner Court:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

Joaquin Martinez

Tarsha Jackson

Leah Wolfthal

Melanie Miles

Abbie Kamin

Sallie Alcorn

Letitia Plummer

Nick Hellyar

Obes Nwabara

Danielle Bess

Holly Vilaseca

Marina Coryat

Donnell Cooper

Twila Carter

Casey Curry

James Joseph

Mary Nan Huffman

Richard Cantu

Fair For Houston/Yes On Prop B

That wraps it up for this week. Next week will be Controller, plus I hope one more bonus interview, and after that will be Mayor. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

Related Posts: