Texas blog roundup for the week of September 4

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a happy and less heat-dome-y unofficial end of the summer as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has good news on the drag ban, book rating ban, and Death Star bill, and bad news on the gender affirming care ban.

SocraticGadfly noted all the Texas-connected Basketball Hall of Fame inductions last month, listened to most of the speeches and wondered why nobody noted the role of pure dumb luck.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project says that law enforcement unions that call for the removal of judges are a threat to democracy. There is no public safety without democracy.

===========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Progress Texas brings you the most misguided bills that have gone into effect, though as noted the drag ban bill is now blocked.

Texas 2036 has a more comprehensive look at the new laws now in effect.

Law Dork returns to the ridiculous “religious liberty training” sanctions case against Southwest Airlines.

Jason Stanford notes that the weather doesn’t care if you believe in climate change or not.

The San Antonio Report tells of the burgeoning Afghan refugee community in that town.

Ken Hoffman reminisces about the late Jimmy Buffett.

