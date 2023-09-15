Judge Hidalgo to return to work October 2

Glad to hear her recovery is going well.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is extending her leave of absence for treatment of her clinical depression until Oct. 2, her office announced Thursday.

Hidalgo will be discharged Saturday from the out-of-state, inpatient mental health facility she has been at since late July and transition to outpatient care, her office said. Neither Hidalgo nor her office has identified the facility or the state.

In a letter accompanying her office’s statement, Hidalgo said she feels a lot better after a month-and-a-half of treatment, but the process has taken longer than expected.

“My initial treatment plan had me returning to my regular schedule in September, but my discharge date was moved back, which moves back the re-acclimatization period,” Hidalgo wrote. “The way my doctors explained re-acclimatization to me is that you would not go from heart surgery straight to running a marathon, in the same way that they do not want me to go straight back to my usual schedule.”

Hidalgo wrote that she will continue to be in contact with her office and the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management while she continues treatment.

[…]

Hidalgo will not return before the Sept. 19 budget meeting and has no plans to attend it virtually, spokesman Brandon Marshall said Thursday.

Her absence means if Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey, a Republican, skips the meeting, the court will be unable to pass its proposed property tax rate because state law requires at least four of the court’s five members to be present to set a tax rate. Any delay presumably would be short-lived because the deadline for setting the tax rate is the end of October, by which time Hidalgo will have returned.