Katy ISD’s book banning

What are these people doing?

Katy Independent School District has remained silent on the reasons 14 additional books were removed from shelves and how the district’s book review policy is being implemented, despite a public pledge of transparency on book banning.

Of the seven Katy ISD board members, only Rebecca Fox would discuss her opinion on the move, saying the new policy may need to be revisited if exhaustive book reviews continue.

In August and September, an internal committee found 14 books, including titles by Dr. Seuss, Eric Carle and Judy Blume, to be inappropriate for children for reasons the district would not make public. In June, the board had directed $93,000 in new books ordered for campuses to be put in storage until they could be reviewed.

Prior to enacting the new policy, Katy ISD removed four books in 2022, eight in 2021 and four in the first seven months of 2023.

This year the district expanded the terms under which a book could be pulled for review, adding “nudity” in the definition of inappropriate material. For the first time, six elementary school books have been removed.

The book “No, David!” — winner of the Caldecott Honor Book and several other national awards — is one of them.

The cartoon David takes every opportunity to misbehave but is always reminded that his parents love him anyway, according to the book’s publisher, Scholastic Inc. At one point in the story, a David jumps out of the tub and and is pictured running off without clothes on.

Drew Daywalt’s “The Day the Crayons Quit” was one of 44 books flagged for review in August that was later retained. An illustration depicts a beige crayon that has lost its wrapper, becoming “naked.”

Fox, who voted in favor of the book review policy, said it’s an example of how implementation has deviated from the policy’s intent.

“Nudity was added to the policy, but a book about a crayon with a wrapper is not nudity. That’s not what was intended by the policy,” she said. “If this continues, we may have to revisit the definitions of the policy.”