Texas blog roundup for the week of September 25

The Texas Progressive Alliance is rooting for as much Republican division post-impeachment as possible as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff brings you a look at the Constitutional amendments on the ballot, including the one you should definitely vote against.

SocraticGadfly calls Dan Patrick’s bluff on impeachment-related constitutional amendments, and also offers his take on the amendments actually on the ballot.

Stace has a few thoughts about the border, COVID, and the losing loser on another edition of Thoughts on Viernes.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project noted that HISD Board of Managers’ member Janette Lindner favors some State of Texas takeovers, while opposing others.

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The TSTA Blog says that a school voucher by any other name is still a rotten deal for public schools.

The Texas Observer considers the plight of firefighters in a record-breaking hot summer.

In the Pink Texas looks at the impeachment debacle through an adultery lens.

The Fort Worth Report talks to Sen. Kelly Hancock, one of only two Republicans to vote to convict Ken Paxton.

Juanita enjoys the demise of Project Veritas.

