Interview with Casey Curry

Moving on in At Large #3, we come to another candidate with an interesting former job, longtime TV meteorologist Casey Curry. After a decade of weather reporting on the local news, Curry is now working in philanthropy and communications. She serves on the board of directors of the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, volunteers with The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, and is a fixture in the local animal rescue community. Here’s the interview:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

Joaquin Martinez

Tarsha Jackson

Leah Wolfthal

Melanie Miles

Abbie Kamin

Sallie Alcorn

Letitia Plummer

Nick Hellyar

Obes Nwabara

Danielle Bess

Holly Vilaseca

Marina Coryat

Donnell Cooper

Twila Carter

This week is mostly about At Large #3, and next week we will get into a couple of propositions and other things before we move on to Controller and Mayor. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

Related Posts: