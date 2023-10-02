Interview with Richard Cantu

I have one late-breaking interview for At Large #3 before I bring you some interviews for other items in this election. Richard Cantu is another familiar name, having been elected to serve on the HCDE Board of Trustees in 2018. cantu is a public service veteran, having worked in management and executive level positions at the City of Houston (Parks and Recreation Department and Mayor’s Office), and having served such roles as the Director of the Mayor’s Citizens’ Assistance Office and as the Deputy Executive Director of the East Aldine Management District. He has also been a program and community center director at BakerRipley and a lot more – just go read his bio for the highlights. I interviewed him for the 2018 Democratic primary for HCDE Trustee, which you can listen to here, and you can listen to this interview here:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

Joaquin Martinez

Tarsha Jackson

Leah Wolfthal

Melanie Miles

Abbie Kamin

Sallie Alcorn

Letitia Plummer

Nick Hellyar

Obes Nwabara

Danielle Bess

Holly Vilaseca

Marina Coryat

Donnell Cooper

Twila Carter

Casey Curry

James Joseph

Mary Nan Huffman

This week we will get into a couple of propositions and other things before we move on to Controller and Mayor. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

