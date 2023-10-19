Texas blog roundup for the week of October 16

The Texas Progressive Alliance would remind the state GOP that you cannot “stand with Israel” while holding hands with Nick Fuentes as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the 30 day finance reports for Houston Mayor and City Controller candidates.

SocraticGadfly looks at Wayne Christian following Susan Combs into dunes sagebrush lizard hating antienvironmentalism.

Dos Centavos has a few thoughts about one of the Mayoral debates and Greg Abbott’s special session voucher and border schemes on another edition of Thoughts on Viernes.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said that despite playing by all the rules, State. Rep Ann Johnson is being attacked by corrupt AG Ken Paxton.

===========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Monthly looks at the incredibly shitty people associated with Pale Horse Strategies.

Reform Austin notes that Houston’s domestic violence gun homicides rose 60 percent after permitless carry was passed.

Rabbi Levi Greenberg writes that the response to the evil attack on Israel must include acts of kindness and charity.

The Fort Worth Report documents what you can do if you encounter a hate group in a public place.

The TSTA blog connects the push for vouchers to the racists and anti-Semites behind Pale Horse Strategies.

The Austin Chronicle finds the cringiest, most embarrassing proposal of the legislative session.

The Current tells you how you and your Ring doorbell can win a million dollars, if you can get video of aliens.

