Dispatches from Dallas, November 10 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have election results; news about next years elections, including Kay Granger’s seat; Dallas city charter business; ransomware news; settlements for police misconduct in Dallas and Fort Worth; investigative reports on Dallas’ awful traffic; a Hollywood premiere in Dallas; and more.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Nils Frahm.

The big news is obviously the election results. Check out the Dallas Morning News, the Star-Telegram, the Dallas Observer, and D Magazine for some local results. In general in North Texas bond results did pretty well, though the big Prosper ISD stadium went down to defeat and in Lewisville, voters turned down athletic upgrades but approved staff pay, renovations, and technology. As the Texas Tribune notes, school bonds did pretty well statewide, which is interesting at a time when the Lege has been called back for a fourth special session focusing on removing money from public schools for vouchers.

Also, as expected, two Republicans are in the runoff for HD2, Bryan Slaton’s old seat. Bryan Money is the Paxton/Defend Texas Liberty candidate and Jill Dutton, who has the backing of Rick Perry and Jared Patterson, among others, is getting slammed as the Phelan candidate.

And in Granbury, near Fort Worth, one of the candidates for city council was arrested for felony charges of possession of child pornography on election eve. The local Republican Party withdrew its support for him. Unsurprisingly, he lost.

The other big topic this week is who’s in the hunt to succeed Kay Granger in CD12. In, definitely, is State Rep. Craig Goldman (HD97), a lieutenant and ally of Speaker Dade Phelan. (Star-Telegram; Fort Worth Report; DMN). Definitely out: Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez; also State Rep Nate Schatzline (HD93), who’s running for re-election. As previously mentioned, Ken Paxton ally John O’Shea was already planning a run.

I also commend to your attention this op-ed by Bo French, the new head of the Tarrant County GOP, on what any candidate who wants to replace Granger will have to offer GOP voters:

What is important now is that Republican voters in the 12th Congressional District rally around an America First conservative to represent our values in the U.S. Capitol. …

Any candidate campaigning for my vote must be committed to Trump’s policy of peace through strength, defending Israel’s right to exist in peace, and considering American interests first in any foreign policy discussion. …

Lastly, the right candidate should have an established record of conservative convictions. That includes being 100% pro-life and 100% pro-gun rights, without exception. That includes standing with our voters in opposition to the impeachments of Trump and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. And it includes a record of supporting proven conservatives such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and County Judge Tim O’Hare.

French says he’ll be neutral in the primary in this piece and that these are his expectations as a voter. I find myself skeptical.

No word on Democratic candidates for CD12 yet. The filing period opens tomorrow and runs through December 11.

In other news:

Related Posts: