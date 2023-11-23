Thanksgiving video break: It’s about Alice

Posted on November 23, 2023 by Charles Kuffner

We don’t have many traditions here but we like the ones we have.

I am as always thankful for my family and friends, my health, the fact that I still get enjoyment from things I’ve done for a long time like this blog, and for you my readers. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving however and wherever you celebrate it.

2 Responses to Thanksgiving video break: It’s about Alice

  1. Jeff N. says:
    November 23, 2023 at 5:33 am

    I’m very thankful for this blog and for your good work. Happy Thanksgiving!

  2. J says:
    November 23, 2023 at 8:14 am

    I think Jeff speaks for many of us. You provide a very valuable service to the community and an important forum. Thank you from me, as well.

