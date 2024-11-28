Thanksgiving video break: Goodbye, Alice

I’ll have a link in my Sunday linkdump, but Alice Brock, the woman who inspired the song “Alice’s Restaurant”, passed away a few days ago. Let us pause to remember her and give thanks for her life and the music she helped bring about.

May she forever be at the head of a table that features a Thanksgiving dinner that can’t be beat.

As for me, it’s especially at times like these that I am thankful for the things that I have – my family and friends, my health, the enjoyment I get out of the things that I do, which very much includes this blog and the engagement I have with you, my readers. May you and yours have a happy Thanksgiving, and may you have plenty of reasons to be thankful in your own lives.

