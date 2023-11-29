2023 runoff early voting Day Two totals

Let’s get to it:

Year Mail Early Total =============================== 2015 20,233 22,964 43,197 2019 6,024 29,180 35,204 2023 946 28,113 29,059

Again, the early in person totals look normal. The mail, I have no idea. I just now noticed that early voting in 2015 started on Wednesday, and there were only seven days of it. This is going to get out of whack quickly. I may just pause the comparisons now and pick it up on Sunday. The final daily EV report from 2015 is here, the final daily EV report from 2019 is here, and the Day Two totals for 2023 are here.

If you haven’t voted yet, a reminder about the endorsed Democratic candidates in the races. Now get out there and vote.

Related Posts: