2023 runoff early voting Day Two totals

Posted on November 29, 2023 by Charles Kuffner

Let’s get to it:


Year    Mail     Early    Total
===============================
2015   20,233   22,964   43,197
2019    6,024   29,180   35,204
2023      946   28,113   29,059

Again, the early in person totals look normal. The mail, I have no idea. I just now noticed that early voting in 2015 started on Wednesday, and there were only seven days of it. This is going to get out of whack quickly. I may just pause the comparisons now and pick it up on Sunday. The final daily EV report from 2015 is here, the final daily EV report from 2019 is here, and the Day Two totals for 2023 are here.

If you haven’t voted yet, a reminder about the endorsed Democratic candidates in the races. Now get out there and vote.

