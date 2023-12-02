Precinct analysis: 2023 Harris Health proposition

PREVIOUSLY:

Mayor’s race

Controller’s race

The nice thing about analyzing Harris County Proposition A is that I can use the precinct/district guide I got and used for the 2022 election, which is nice and clean and gives me totals that match up as they should. Also, since the city of Houston was nice enough to have bond propositions on the ballot last year, I was able to designate precincts as being in Houston or not in Houston, which means that I could use them in that fashion here. So doing that this is what you get:

Dist For Against For% Ag% ======================================= HD126 12,641 6,865 64.81% 35.19% HD127 15,714 10,321 60.36% 39.64% HD128 7,794 5,639 58.02% 41.98% HD129 15,551 8,563 64.49% 35.51% HD130 13,257 9,485 58.29% 41.71% HD131 11,700 2,296 83.60% 16.40% HD132 13,591 7,598 64.14% 35.86% HD133 21,134 8,610 71.05% 28.95% HD134 32,124 8,435 79.20% 20.80% HD135 8,205 3,114 72.49% 27.51% HD137 7,343 2,101 77.75% 22.25% HD138 16,477 7,573 68.51% 31.49% HD139 15,139 4,093 78.72% 21.28% HD140 5,059 1,216 80.62% 19.38% HD141 8,529 1,620 84.04% 15.96% HD142 10,577 2,452 81.18% 18.82% HD143 6,374 1,692 79.02% 20.98% HD144 4,968 1,925 72.07% 27.93% HD145 18,124 4,636 79.63% 20.37% HD146 18,377 3,776 82.95% 17.05% HD147 17,964 3,677 83.01% 16.99% HD148 10,434 3,746 73.58% 26.42% HD149 7,718 2,305 77.00% 23.00% HD150 10,145 6,429 61.21% 38.79% CC1 104,322 23,658 81.51% 18.49% CC2 50,940 20,302 71.50% 28.50% CC3 84,642 48,529 63.56% 36.44% CC4 69,035 25,678 72.89% 27.11% Hou 184,306 56,509 76.53% 23.47% NotHou 124,633 61,658 66.90% 33.10%

I’m not going to go too deep on this because it passed easily and there’s little to no predictive value in it. It’s not like there are going to be more odd-year county-related bond issues in the near future. But since I can’t help but notice these things, I will note that the “For” percentage in Republican State Rep districts ranged from 58% to 71%, while in the Dem districts it ranged from 72% to 84%. If you sorted them by the “For” percentage, all the Dem districts would be above all of the Republican districts. Make of that what you will.

Also, while the non-Houston parts of Harris County supported the bond by a 2-1 margin, you can see the advantage of holding this election in an odd-numbered year, particularly one with a Houston Mayor’s race, as the Houston share of the vote was larger and even more positive. While Harris County is Democratic and I expect it to be strongly so next year, I could easily see this issue ticking down several points from the 72% it got if it had been on next year’s ballot. It would still pass easily, I’m just making the observation. Timing is always a consideration in politics, and that’s very much the case with bond referenda.

Related Posts: