Precinct analysis: 2023 Harris Health proposition

The nice thing about analyzing Harris County Proposition A is that I can use the precinct/district guide I got and used for the 2022 election, which is nice and clean and gives me totals that match up as they should. Also, since the city of Houston was nice enough to have bond propositions on the ballot last year, I was able to designate precincts as being in Houston or not in Houston, which means that I could use them in that fashion here. So doing that this is what you get:


Dist       For  Against    For%     Ag%
=======================================
HD126   12,641    6,865  64.81%  35.19%
HD127   15,714   10,321  60.36%  39.64%
HD128    7,794    5,639  58.02%  41.98%
HD129   15,551    8,563  64.49%  35.51%
HD130   13,257    9,485  58.29%  41.71%
HD131   11,700    2,296  83.60%  16.40%
HD132   13,591	  7,598  64.14%  35.86%
HD133   21,134    8,610  71.05%  28.95%
HD134   32,124    8,435  79.20%  20.80%
HD135    8,205    3,114  72.49%  27.51%
HD137    7,343    2,101  77.75%  22.25%
HD138   16,477    7,573  68.51%  31.49%
HD139   15,139    4,093  78.72%  21.28%
HD140    5,059    1,216  80.62%  19.38%
HD141    8,529    1,620  84.04%  15.96%
HD142   10,577    2,452  81.18%  18.82%
HD143    6,374    1,692  79.02%  20.98%
HD144    4,968    1,925  72.07%  27.93%
HD145   18,124    4,636  79.63%  20.37%
HD146   18,377    3,776  82.95%  17.05%
HD147   17,964    3,677  83.01%  16.99%
HD148   10,434    3,746  73.58%  26.42%
HD149    7,718    2,305  77.00%  23.00%
HD150   10,145    6,429  61.21%  38.79%

CC1    104,322   23,658  81.51%  18.49%
CC2     50,940   20,302  71.50%  28.50%
CC3     84,642   48,529  63.56%  36.44%
CC4     69,035   25,678  72.89%  27.11%

Hou    184,306   56,509  76.53%  23.47%
NotHou 124,633   61,658  66.90%  33.10%

I’m not going to go too deep on this because it passed easily and there’s little to no predictive value in it. It’s not like there are going to be more odd-year county-related bond issues in the near future. But since I can’t help but notice these things, I will note that the “For” percentage in Republican State Rep districts ranged from 58% to 71%, while in the Dem districts it ranged from 72% to 84%. If you sorted them by the “For” percentage, all the Dem districts would be above all of the Republican districts. Make of that what you will.

Also, while the non-Houston parts of Harris County supported the bond by a 2-1 margin, you can see the advantage of holding this election in an odd-numbered year, particularly one with a Houston Mayor’s race, as the Houston share of the vote was larger and even more positive. While Harris County is Democratic and I expect it to be strongly so next year, I could easily see this issue ticking down several points from the 72% it got if it had been on next year’s ballot. It would still pass easily, I’m just making the observation. Timing is always a consideration in politics, and that’s very much the case with bond referenda.

