I will have a note on his passing in the Sunday linkdump, but for obvious reasons the first thing I thought about upon hearing of Shane MacGowan’s passing was this:

As a part-Irishman, I’m an absolute sucker for a sad song set to a snappy melody. Especially when sung by a band with its own share of drama and strife and also perseverance. Rest in peace, Shane. May you and Kirsty MacColl be kicking up a hell of a fuss up in heaven.

