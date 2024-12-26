Recycle those Christmas lights

Public service announcement:

Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department has asked residents to recycle their discarded holiday lights in a very particular way. Instead of leaving them in a recycling bin, they are asked to bring them to either the Westpark Recycling Center or the Environmental Service Center so that they can be properly recycled.

Another tip from the department for the holidays is to flatten all cardboard boxes and gift boxes before putting them in the recycling bin.

The Westpark Recycling Center is located at 5900 Westpark and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are two locations for the Environmental Service Center. The north location is at 5614 Neches St. and the south location is at 11500 S. Post Oak Rd.

The south location is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The north location is open the second Thursday of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.