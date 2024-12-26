Paxton sues NCAA over trans athletes

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Sunday he sued the National Collegiate Athletic Association, accusing the organization of misleading college sports fans by allowing transgender women to participate in events marketed as women’s competitions.
Paxton said the NCAA violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by deceiving fans who want to support sporting events that only include athletes whose female sex was assigned at birth.
Paxton also accused the NCAA of misleading consumers by not identifying which athletes are transgender, and of “jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of women” by allowing transgender athletes to participate in its sporting events.
“Radical ‘gender theory’ has no place in college sports,” Paxton said in a news release Sunday.
Paxton wants the court to limit the participation of trans athletes in NCAA competitions taking place in Texas or involving Texas teams, or to stop the organization from labeling events as women’s sports if they include transgender women.
In a statement, the NCAA did not address the lawsuit’s allegations but said they would continue to support women’s sports.
“The Association and its members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition in all NCAA championships,” said NCAA communications director Michelle Brutlag Hosick in a statement.
For all the obvious reasons it’s hard to feel any optimism about this, but I will note two things. One is that putting this out the Sunday before Christmas is hardly the way to get attention. For an attention whore the magnitude of Ken Paxton, that’s a very curious choice. Similarly, there’s no link to a copy of the court filing, which Paxton usually provides. As I’ve noted before, a lot of his lawsuits are, legally speaking, piles of junk that would be laughed out of any non-Kacsmaryk courtroom. Not that this stops him, he is an expert at picking his venues, but this oversight is once again curious given his usual proclivities. Does that mean anything for the likelihood of this action’s success, or the message that he’s trying to send? Probably not – I’m grasping at straws and I know it. But this is my reaction to this weirdly timed and lightly supported story.
I have a solution.
Lets end all taxpayer funding of sports
Lets end all athletic scholarships
Lets end all admissions slots for athletes
For example, UH loses a staggering half a Billion dollars per decade on sports. That equates to $5,000 in additional costs per degree. Theres no reason for UH to have an athletics program. Clearly, the UH community doesn’t support it because if they did, they wouldn’t lose more money than 350 of the 351 D1 programs. Sports spending is out of control. While other schools dont lose as much, most lose. Lets just end it.
Theres no need for sports. And it discriminates against Gay men and bans physically disabled persons and Trans persons from its benefits.