I don’t care about Rep. Jacey Jetton’s primary fight

There was a time when I’d have cared about this, but that time has passed.

In many ways, state Rep. Jacey Jetton could be the poster child for the Texas Republican Party.

He is a young, married father of color, the son of a Korean immigrant and a member of the Army National Guard. He is a “Christian first” who leads religious services in his home every other Saturday. In his first two terms in office, Jetton has helped usher in some of the state’s most conservative and controversial measures, including border wall funding, a sweeping elections bill, an abortion ban and a prohibition on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

But some in the GOP can’t get over one lingering detail: Jetton voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton on corruption charges in May.

In the months since, Jetton has been labeled a RINO — a Republican in name only — by some of the party’s farthest-right members, and he faces two primary challengers who say he is not conservative enough and has abandoned voters in his Fort Bend County district. Paxton and U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, his hometown congressman, have endorsed a primary opponent. Both have called him a “liberal.”

Jetton, of Richmond, is one of several conservative House Republicans facing difficult and likely expensive primaries this year over singular issues — impeachment chief among them. Gov. Greg Abbott also is opposing GOP House members who voted against his priority legislation on a private school voucher plan, regardless of their stances on other issues. Abbott endorsed Jetton, who authored a voucher proposal this year, and is going head-to-head with Paxton in at least 21 primary races.