On hiring more cops

Not as easy to do as you might think.

Halfway through his inaugural speech, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said the city made it far too hard for people to join the Houston Police Department.

As an example, Whitmire pointed out that new cadets have to buy their own service weapons, which can cost $1,000. He said he would convince private donors to pick up the tab.

Whitmire’s pledge echoed a key campaign platform plank: To reverse a years-long slide in the size of the city’s police force.

While paying for guns may eliminate one barrier, more obstacles stand in the way, ranging from low cadet pay to waning interest in policing as a profession. Big cities nationwide have for years struggled to attract and retain cops despite aggressive recruiting tactics, such as $30,000 hiring incentives.

Whitmire, a former chair of the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee, has yet to release a detailed plan for boosting the size of the Houston Police Department. Experts said he may find his promise to improve on his predecessor Sylvester Turner’s record easier said than done.

“It’s difficult everywhere,” said Jeff Asher, a nationally cited crime data analyst who once worked for the New Orleans Police Department. “It’s hard to hire police officers nationwide, no matter how committed to it you are.”

[…]

Whitmire has promised to mount a hands-on approach to police recruiting that will include listening to cops’ concerns and raising their pay.

At a Thursday press conference, he said he would be visiting academy classes next week to discuss what obstacles cadets had to overcome to join the department.

He also promised to boost officer pay. When asked how, he said the city was in the process of auditing every department to find waste.

Even with a roughly $400 million fund balance left over from Turner, Whitmire could face annual budget gaps of up to $268 million, at the same time that federal pandemic relief funds run out.

“Let me just tell you, we’re going to do whatever it takes,” Whitmire said Thursday. “After we cut out duplication and waste and conflicts of interest, if we don’t have enough to keep people safe, we will go back to the public to tell them we need additional resources.”

The city is under a voter-imposed revenue cap that limits how much tax money it can take in without asking the public to approve more. Whitmire said he might explore creating a public safety district, which would establish a separate taxing authority to generate dedicated revenue for police.

[…]

In Houston, advocates have called on the city to expand alternatives to policing, such as the crisis call diversion program.

Critics also note that crime already is trending down in Houston and many other big cities. Homicides were on pace to drop 20 percent in Houston last year compared to 2022, steeper than a national decline of 10 percent, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Dustin Rynders, legal director at the Texas Civil Rights Project, said he would rather see city officials take a hard look at how officers are spending their time, pointing to a recent study by his organization that examined the amount of non-safety traffic stops that Houston police performed in 2022.

“I support the goal of public safety, but we do that by being targeted in what kind of policing we do, and by funding services that get to the underlying causes of crime,” Rynders said. “I haven’t heard any specifics on what the plan is for the new officers, or where their money is going to come from, or where it’s going to be taken from.”