Dispatches from Dallas, January 12 edition

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, an explosion rocked downtown Fort Worth; the late Eddie Bernice Johnson was honored; Ken Paxton was swatted; there was assorted primary-related business; Dallas’ city charter and its upcoming bond proposal got closer to their deadlines; the DMN’s architecture critic had a few things to say about housing policy; a Dallas Zoo giraffe died; and more. This week’s post was brought to you by the music of the Supreme Beings of Leisure.

This week’s post will also be my last for a while, though I hope to be back on the beat sooner rather than later. I received a diagnosis of endometrial cancer in November, and next week I’ll have surgery to remove the cancer. I have a 70% chance of skating by without radiation or chemo following surgery, but obviously I won’t know when I’ll be up to writing until afterwards. When caught at this stage, endometrial cancer’s survival rate is 99% at 5 years, so I’m glad my doctors found it. As a public service, I’d like all of you to know that any post-menopausal bleeding is a sign to take yourself to the doctor immediately and get checked out, because the default assumption is that’s a sign of uterine cancer. The life you save may be your own or that of someone you love!

As you may have heard, since it got national coverage (Washington Post), there was an explosion in downtown Fort Worth on Monday. Nobody was killed but more than 20 people were injured, one critically. The Star-Telegram has the best coverage; the gist is the cause appears to be a natural gas leak in the basement restaurant of the Sandman Hotel. The hotel is in a historic building; the design and steel construction may have kept the building up despite the explosion. You can see from the photos in the last link that it’s a large twenty-story building. City authorities have closed streets in the area and the parade route for the Stock Show has been changed to keep participants away. The Star-Telegram also has an explainer about gas explosions in North Texas and how some of them are related to maintenance on the customer-owned line from the street.

While we were fortunate enough not to have an explosion, our own Dallas home had a leak that our inspectors didn’t catch when we moved in. A month after we took over and paid our first gas bill, we called to have it checked because it seemed high and found out there was a leak. We spent a very cold holiday after having our gas turned off at 5 p.m. the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. It took about ten days to get the line dismantled and replaced and the inspection to clear it so we could get our gas heating back on.

What bothers me personally as a gas customer is that our bill was ridiculous and Atmos could have spotted it, but they left it to us to figure it out. It’s one thing for Atmos to not be financially responsible for repairing gas lines on private property. But they’re the experts and they have a good idea of when a customer’s gas expenditures change. The gas lines in this part of Texas are mostly old and aging out; we learned this in 2018 after the big DMN investigation into Atmos mentioned in the Star-Telegram article about gas explosions. If they know their own lines need replacement, they ought to be proactively telling their customers to get the lines from the street checked.

Circling back to the hotel explosion, the lawsuits have already started, with the hotel, the management company, and Atmos as defendants.

The second big story this week has been the funeral and burial of local legend Eddie Bernice Johnson, who represented South Dallas in Congress for 30 years. She died on December 31, her wake was on Monday, her funeral was on Tuesday and she was buried in the Texas State Cemetery in Austin on Wednesday.

One of the more distressing parts of the news about Johnson is how she died. The family plans to sue her medical provider for negligence, as described by the Texas Tribune, and I suggest you read the details with caution because they’re pretty rough. The gist of it is that she had spinal surgery, was left unattended in her own bodily wastes, her injuries became infected, and the infection killed her.

This week’s story is about Johnson’s achievements, though. She was honored by a variety of community and political leaders, including President Biden, who made his first trip to Dallas as President to attend the wake. Love Field, where Biden flew in on Monday, was the site of a pro-Palestinian rally that led to 13 arrests but didn’t keep Biden from attending the wake. You can read about EBJ’s career in the publication of your choice; my favorite piece is this D Magazine tribute with quotes from state, local, and national figures she mentored. She will be much missed.

In other news:

