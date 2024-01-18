Texas blog roundup for the week of January 15

The Texas Progressive Alliance really hopes we’re not shivering in the dark this time as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interviewed six candidates for the open SD15: Karthik Soora, Michelle Bonton, Molly Cook, Rep. Jarvis Johnson, Todd Litton, and Beto Cardenas.

SocraticGadfly got to hear Republican SD-30 candidates schwaffle on vouchers.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Houston City Council Republicans should make clear if they support or oppose Trump and insurrection.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Daniel Cohen presents his 2024 primary endorsement guide.

Ryan Puzycki explains why cities must ensure that all of their places are for everybody.

The Fort Worth Report estimates the impact of the new requirement to elect appraisal district board members on Tarrant County.

D Magazine predicts 11 stories that will shape Dallas this year.

G. Elliott Morris reminds us again that historically speaking, polls this far out from the election are basically meaningless.

Finally, the TPA wishes a slightly belated happy 40th birthday to WordPress creator and Houston native Matt Mullenweg.

