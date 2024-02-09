Dispatches from Dallas, February 9 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth we have a lot of election news plus the World Cup and some zoo babies.

Since I haven’t been up to writing reports since before my surgery in January, I’m starting with the easier news, and hope to catch up on other things along with weekly news for the next few weeks or maybe with an extra catch-up post. My surgery was successful and after pathology and follow-up it looks like my cancer was caught early enough that removing the affected organ did the trick. I’m grateful for the good work of my surgeon and oncology care team at UTSW, who have quite literally saved my life.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of the Decemberists, who are touring and will be in Dallas in May. I got presale tickets!

And on that note, let’s look at election-related news.

Related Posts: