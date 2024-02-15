We have HCAD candidates

I promised you last week I would check again to see who if anyone had filed for those new HCAD Board Member positions. Here I deliver on that promise. I inquired again with the County Judge’s office, and was given the following:

Place 1: Ramsey Isa Ankar and William Reinhardt Frazer

Place 2: Kyle Anthony Scott, Janice W. Hines, and Austin Ryan Pooley

Place 3: James L. Bill, Amy Ngo Lacy, and Ericka McCrutcheon

For Place 1, William Reinhardt Frazer is Republican Bill Frazer, former two-time candidate for City Controller. I have no idea who “Ramsey Isa Ankar” is – Google was inconclusive, and I didn’t find anyone obvious by that name on Facebook.

For Place 2, Kyle Anthony Scott is the Republican former candidate for Harris County Treasurer. Austin Ryan Pooley is a Democrat who actually reached out to me to ask about this position; I answered his questions as best I could and he wrote back to confirm that he had filed. I have no idea who “Janice W. Hines” is – as above, Google was inconclusive, and I didn’t find anyone obvious by that name on Facebook.

For Place 3, Ericka McCrutcheon is the Republican two-time candidate for Houston City Council, most recently in 2023. Amy Ngo Lacy is an attorney whose political orientation I can’t confirm. There’s an Amy Ngo who is a Democrat and member of the Sheila for Congress (Re-Elect) group, but I can’t say for sure this is the same person. I didn’t find anyone of interest named “Amy Lacy” on Facebook, and “Amy Ngo Lacy” mostly gives me the same unhelpful results. As for “James L. Bill”, I’m sure you can imagine how good the Google results for that were.

So as of Thursday morning, we have a Republican and a cipher for Place 1, a Republican and a Democrat and a cipher for place 2, and a Republican and a maybe-Democrat and a cipher for Place 3. Some room for improvement here, but the filing deadline is not until tomorrow at 5 PM, so there’s still time. If you know anything about these people or about others who may be running, please leave a comment and let us know.

Oh, and I have finally found a single news story about this election, on the Texas Scorecard, written by the guy who occasionally contributes Bill King Lite op-eds to the Chron and who clearly sent a similar email to the County Judge’s office to inquire about this but just printed the list without bothering to try to identify any of them. Great work there.

