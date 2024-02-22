Texas blog roundup for the week of February 19

The Texas Progressive Alliance will get back to you after it’s finished its world tour of Presidents Day mattress sales, so in the meantime please enjoy this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interviewed a couple of candidates who deserve support in their primaries to take on terrible Republicans, Nasir Malik in SD07 and Marquette Greene-Scott in CD22.

SocraticGadfly, from his recent vacation, talks climate change and the future of the Salton Sea even as global warming gets more and more locked in.

Stace tells us about his COVID-19 experience. He offers tips and advice for those who are about to experience it.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Judge Natalia Cornelio is on target helping organize a block walk despite having no primary or November opponent. May other Democratic office holders follow her example as we face an authoritarian threat.

=======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Therese Odell would like for Tucker Carlson to stay right there in Russia.

Allyn West shows why one of Houston’s iconic thoroughfares really needs some upgrades.

Jeff Balke argues that “public safety” needs to extend to cyclists and pedestrians.

Your Local Epidemiologist addresses the leaked new COVID guidance proposal from the CDC.

The TSTA Blog reminds us of the perpetual dishonesty of voucher proponents.

Reform Austin reminds us who the real threats to children are.

Related Posts: