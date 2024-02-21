2024 Primary Early Voting, Day One: And we’re off

It’s Early Voting time, everyone’s favorite time of the year. I’m just going to get right into it, I’m sure there will be stories to note later but for right here and right now, it’s just the numbers. Here are the Day One totals for this year. Here are the final totals from 2012, 2016, and 2020. As of Day One from those years, with Dems on top and Republicans below:

Year Mail Early Total ============================== 2012 4,644 1,570 6,214 2016 6,344 3,292 9,636 2020 11,571 6,819 18,390 2024 3,769 6,279 10,048 2012 10,027 3,380 13,407 2016 8,172 4,548 12,720 2020 12,890 5,411 18,301 2024 2,448 7,347 9,396

My early thought was that Dems would be right around the 2016 turnout is good for at least one day. I’ll take my victories where I can. Dems are slightly ahead of Republicans, which is closer than I’d expect in the end but may not mean anything right now.

Mail ballots are obviously down from 2020, which as we know was weird in more ways than any of us would like to remember. I wouldn’t read too much into that. For what it’s worth, Dems had 22,144 mail ballots sent out as of Tuesday, with a couple more days in which they can be sent, while that number is 7,691 for Republicans. I feel confident saying that more Dems will vote by mail when all is said and done.

That’s it for now. I’ll do these most days but probably not every day. When do you plan to vote? I might do it today or tomorrow, we’ll see.

Related Posts: