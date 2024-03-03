Weekend link dump for March 3

“On top of fewer shows and virtually no pilots, the available acting gigs pay less than they used to amid rising cost of living, talent sources say, making it hard for many working actors to afford their rent or mortgage and support their families.”

“There’s no way to overreact here: it’s as bad as it sounds. And while last week’s decision is of course about IVF, we can’t be fooled into thinking that’s the reason for the ruling. Anti-abortion activists, lawmakers and judges have a very clear plan they’re rolling out right now—and fetal personhood undergirds all of it.”

“White evangelicals today are no longer marginal, although they recognize the advantages of portraying themselves that way. The rhetoric of victimization follows from that, and I suspect that one of the reasons they are drawn to Trump is that he speaks the language of victimization better than anyone I’ve heard. It’s always about him, of course. He’s the victim. But evangelicals understand and identify with that vocabulary.”

“Biden’s Plan B on Student Loan Forgiveness Is a Massive and Improbable Success”.

“The reason why David Weiss reneged on a plea deal was to chase this bribery claim. The reason why David Weiss charged Hunter Biden with a bunch of felonies rather than resolving this in a diversion and misdemeanors was because he wanted to chase the false claims floated by someone dallying with Russian spies.”

“How No Labels’ Spoiler Bid Suddenly Entered Full Meltdown Mode“. Good.

“Wealthier, urban Americans have access to more local news – while roughly half of US counties have only one outlet or less”.

A long scholarly article about the many “drunkonyms” in the English language.

“The greatest scorer in major-division women’s collegiate history is not [Caitlin] Clark, but Lynette Woodard of Kansas. You’d never know this, however, because the old NCAA had no respect for Woodard’s era, so it canceled it, and asterisked it.”

Also out there is Pistol Pete Maravich, and I’m glad to see that his son Jaeson is a fan of Caitlin Clark and rooting for her on her quest. He’s right that it’s a very different game now than it was in 1971, but all sports evolve and records take on different meanings as a result.

And another name to know is Grace Beyer, who has already eclipsed everyone and is still out there pouring them in for the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, a small NAIA school in St. Louis.

Boy, the grift is strong in Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“As I have written about before, that’s how you get the very concept of a Middle Ages in the first place. It is a pretty European-centric way of delineating things, because it starts with the “fall” of the Roman Empire in 476, and the ends …. IDK like maybe in the sixteenth century?[1] Maybe in the late fifteenth? Basically if you can see Protestants you’ve gone too far.”

The pros and cons of the next MLB expansion.

RIP, Peg Lee, Houston chef, educator, founder of the Rice Epicurean cooking school, known as Houston’s Julia Child.

RIP, Stacy Wakefield, wife of former MLB pitcher Tim Wakefield. She dies of pancreatic cancer four months after her husband died of brain cancer. My deepest condolences to their families.

Just a thought experiment that may or may not have any present-day salience.

“Three prominent progressive outlets sued OpenAI on Wednesday, alleging the company violated their copyright protections in an extension of the battle lines drawn between news publishers and AI companies.”

RIP, Richard Lewis, comedian and actor best known for Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Truly, the things that trigger conservatives are a wonder to behold.

“We are currently renovating our booths at Holsten’s. This is your once in a lifetime chance to own the original booth that the Soprano Family sat in for the final scene of the famous show!”

Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani and his wife, whose existence is the only thing we currently know about her.

“CVS and Walgreens will start dispensing mifepristone, one of the medications used to induce an abortion, in stores this month.”

“The 18-year-old son of U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert was arrested in Colorado on suspicion of stealing identity documents among other charges, police in the town of Rifle said.”

Let them fight.

