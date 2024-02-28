2024 Primary Early Voting, Day Eight: That was Tuesday

Posted on February 28, 2024 by Charles Kuffner

We are at the point of the early voting calendar where I begin to run out of clever intros.


Year    Mail    Early    Total
==============================
2012   6,381   16,371   22,752
2016  10,970   34,419   45,389
2020  18,503   54,325   72,728
2024  10,440   47,185   57,625

2012  13,509   33,563   47,072
2016  16,433   49,692   66,125
2020  19,690   47,281   66,971
2024   4,454   57,913   62,367

As a reminder, Dem totals are on top, Republican ones on the bottom. Here are the Day Seven totals for this year, and here are the final totals from 2012, 2016, and 2020.

I don’t really have a lot to add at this point. Final total turnout in the 2012 Democratic primary was about 76K, and we’ll probably reach that on Thursday. Final early voting turnout for 2016 was about 86K, and if we don’t reach that on Thursday we’ll get there and more on Friday. Dems still have a lot of mail ballots out, I’d guess maybe 5K of them get returned by Friday, but it could be more. Overall I’d say this is going more or less as I thought it might. What do you think? Have you voted yet?

