Still waiting on details for paying the firefighters

A lot of the same stuff we’ve heard before here, but a little bit more details.
Houston Mayor John Whitmire detailed his last three months as the fourth-largest city’s top boss and outlined some of his ongoing projects in a one-on-one conversation with former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett Wednesday night.
Some of those plans include seeking voter approval to raise the property tax revenue cap and using his political experience to “mend” government relationships among local and state officials, which he addressed at an event with the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Here are some important takeaways from the discussion:
The city is considering multiple ways to halt its anticipated economic shortfalls and pay for massive deals with some of its first responders. Whitmire believes all options are up for discussion. “We’re going to put everything on the table,” Whitmire said when asked how Houston plans to pay for the projected $1.3 billion firefighter deal. “We are the only major city in the state that doesn’t have a garbage fee,” he added.
In addition to a possible garbage fee, Whitmire plans to ask voters to increase their property taxes, a potential hike the city hasn’t seen in nearly two decades. “I will ask the public to make an exception for public safety on the revenue cap,” he said. “It would be $15 a month to have the response time for fire and police that I think a safe city needs. We’re a great city but we’ve got to protect our investment and go forward.”
[…]
While the city faces a potential $200 million budget hole, Whitmire suggested combining city and county department services to save some money, which could result in layoffs. It’s still unclear how the project would be implemented, but he said he’s open to the idea.
“We got two library systems and two parks, and I could go on and on,” Whitmire said. “We got 85 law enforcement agencies in Harris County. They don’t even talk to each other. They can’t talk to each other and help each other on the radio.”
There’s more in this earlier Chron story. The Houston Landing went into some detail about the pushback Mayor Whitmire has been getting from Council. The main new information here is the number specified for a property tax rate hike, though how much that might raise and how that would work with both the city and state revenue caps is unclear to me. Consolidating services with Harris County is an ongoing project – certainly the library is a ripe target for that given the recent goings on. It does take two to tango, and as much as the Mayor likes to talk about improving relations with the state government, he shouldn’t lose sight of the relationship we have with our county government. Some of the commissioners are fond of bicycles. I’m just saying.
Anyway. It’s my understanding that members of Council still haven’t seen the deal details, which one assumes they will need to do in order to vote on it. We still don’t know what a bond issue to fund the back pay looks like. I at least don’t know what happens if we do have a vote and it ends in failure. There’s still a lot to do, and there’s still a budget to write and pass. On we go.
And everyone tells the City Council it is the best agreement available, will they listen to the city attorney and comptroller now?
Who is everyone? The controller does not know the terms, neither do the council members. Whitmire claims that the settlement prohibits them from giving all the details.
What I did hear at the council session is that the council members that were asking questions to have been harassed for questioning the settlement.
The fireman that responded to what I wrote suggested I was demented.
But it is looking like that it may have to go the residents of Houston for a vote. Too bad that most Firefighters don’t live in Houston, they won’t be able to vote.
I will be waiting to see about the garbage fee as I will recommend that our HOA go private as it may be cheaper to do that for the homeowners, if it is approved.
It sounds to me you also heard what the city attorney stated about what happens if it doesn’t go through.
I also know you are an intelligent and diligent person and watched till the end when Marty Lancton spoke and made himself available, as he has always done, in the name of transparency to all the city council members. I would encourage you to call your city council member and ask them if they have reached out to Marty Lancton and discussed the questions YOU may have, because that is what they’re there for.
Don’t forget that this is not something that occurred overnight, this is something that developed over an entire 2 terms of a Houston Mayor, who proved that the office of Mayor can create these problems and more, so yes, if confidentiality is important, than it’s important in this case.
Yes, I heard what the city attorney said. He is appointed by the mayor and can be fired by the mayor for reason or no reason.
Things will be leaked, I will wait for the leaks.
Privatize EMS, problem solved.
Manny, there’s nothing to hide, contact your local city council representation and ask questions.
Bottom line is, this debacle is going to end up making a lot of firefighters rich, and costing the residents of Houston a shit ton of money over a very period of time.
Watch the video, the entire video of what Whitmire said, and the questions that were asked and not answered.
https://cw39.com/news/local/where-do-things-stand-with-houston-fire-fighters-new-650-million-settlement-contract/