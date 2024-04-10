Interview with Austin Pooley

We continue with our interviews for the three now-elected At Large positions on the Harris Central Appraisal District (HCAD) Board. The first person I heard from after I had posted about the HCAD announcement of the race and how to apply to be a candidate is today’s interview subject, Austin Pooley. Pooley, who is a 2012 graduate of Texas A&M with a degree in finance, worked for two years at HCAD after graduation, so naturally he was interested in this election. He worked as a Residential Appraiser during his time at HCAD, learning how to appraise property and navigating residents through the protest process. He currently works in the energy industry as an Energy Efficiency Program Manager, helping to weatherize homes for low-income customers. He is running for Position 2. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY:

Pelumi Adeleke

See here and here for what we know about these HCAD positions. I will have two more interviews next week. Early voting for this race and the SD15 special election runs from April 22-30.

Related Posts: