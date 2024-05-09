Texas blog roundup for the week of April 6

The Texas Progressive Alliance congratulates Sen.-elect Molly Cook as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at former Houston Mayor Annise Parker’s potential primary challenge in 2026 to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

SocraticGadfly has presidential campaign updates on Trump and his Libertarian Party invite, Stein and an endorsement, and Biden and things Gazan.

Stace, offers his Thoughts on Viernes regarding the politics of the first flood disaster of 2024 and his search for leaders who will defend student protesters.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Mayor Whitmire should use his often-cited connections with State of Texas officials to get the money to restore HISD wraparound services.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Eyewall has a look at the new ways that hurricane data will be collected and presented this season.

Law Dork explains that of course Texas and Louisiana took their anti-LGBTQ+ Title IX challenges to their friendliest judges.

Steve Vladeck dives into the Trump immunity argument before SCOTUS.

In the Pink Texas shows us a real deepfake.

The Observer stands up for Texas history.

