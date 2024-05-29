Houston will get some World Baseball Classic games

Very cool.

Houston will be one of four host cities for the World Baseball Classic when the international tournament is next played in 2026, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday.

Minute Maid Park will host group stage games and a quarterfinal round, MLB announced. Miami, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico, will also host group stage games. Miami will host the other quarterfinal, the semifinals and the final at Loan Depot Park, home of the Marlins.

The tournament is scheduled for March 2026. Houston will be a WBC host city for the first time. This will be the sixth iteration of the WBC, which was introduced in 2006.

“We are excited and honored to be hosting World Baseball Classic matchups for the first time,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement. “Houston is a global city with the best baseball fans, and we are proud to welcome fans from across the globe to watch international competition at Minute Maid Park.”