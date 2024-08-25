Here’s our World Baseball Classic schedule

In case you want to start filling in your 2026 calendar now.

When the World Baseball Classic hits Houston’s Minute Maid Park in March 2026, the ballpark will host games featuring the United States, Mexico, Italy and Great Britain.

In May, Houston was named along with Miami, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico as one of four host cities for the tournament. On Wednesday, the schedule was released with Houston hosting all games in Pool B, which includes the four aforementioned teams plus one yet-to-be-determined qualifier.

Pool play is March 6-11, and Minute Maid Park also will host two quarterfinal games March 13-14. Houston’s quarterfinal games will pit the top two teams from Pool B against the top two teams from Pool A, which includes Cuba, Puerto Rico, Canada and Panama.

Pool play at Minute Maid Park will include 10 games in six days with the United States facing Mexico on Monday, March 9.

The tournament semifinals and finals will be at Miami’s LoanDepot Park.

Tickets aren’t yet available, but fans can register on the Astros website to receive notifications when tickets go on sale.