County Clerk announcement on HCAD runoff early voting

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth announces that early voting for the June 15 Uniform Runoff Election begins on Monday, June 3, and runs through Tuesday, June 11. During early voting, 26 vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, except Sunday noon to 7 p.m. On Election Day, Saturday, June 15, vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In two of the three Harris Central Appraisal District (HCAD) Board of Directors contests on the May 4 Uniform Election ballot, no candidate received the required fifty percent plus one vote to win. As a result, the June 15 Uniform Runoff Election will feature the top two candidates from the May 4 Uniform Election for HCAD Board of Directors, Place 2 and Place 3.

“The Harris Central Appraisal District is the largest appraisal district in Texas and one of the largest appraisal districts in the United States,” said Clerk Hudspeth, the county’s chief election official. “If you own property in Harris County, this election will impact you.”

Although the HCAD Board of Directors is not directly responsible for assessing property values, the newly elected members will have significant administrative responsibilities. Their role includes hiring the chief appraiser, appointing members to the appraisal review board, setting the district’s budget, and communicating with external stakeholders. The winner of each contest will assume office on July 1, 2024, and serve until December 31, 2026.

“Every election is important, and I hope Harris County voters keep up the vote during the June 15 Runoff Election,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “Even if you did not vote in the May 4 Uniform Election, you still have an opportunity to ensure your voice is represented.”

The following forms of photo ID are acceptable when voting in person:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess and cannot obtain one of the approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) at a Vote Center and present another form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or voter registration certificate.

Additional election information is available on www.HarrisVotes.com.