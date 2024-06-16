Scott and McCrutcheon win HCAD runoffs

Not much to say, you can see the live results. There were 12,479 total mail ballots, so another 1,436 were received after Tuesday. A bit more than 11K votes had been counted as of 10 PM and two thirds of the voting centers done, so I’d have won that bet with Bob Stein. My best guess for final turnout at this early point is between 45-50K, definitely less than two percent overall. The Republicans got what they wanted, a couple of people elected countywide here in the weirdest way possible. These positions will be up again in November 2026 and 2028, and I still don’t know because I’ve never seen it reported anywhere if they will go through the primary process and be on the general election ballot as R-versus-D races or not. But here we are and now we see what comes of this little experiment. In the meantime, on to November.

UPDATE : Here’s a story from Bexar County about their elections and what they can expect going forward. Still no reporting on whether these positions will go through the primary process or not.

