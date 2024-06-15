Rep. Nehls accused of stolen valor

This is interesting.

House Republicans are accusing Rep. Troy Nehls of “stolen valor” for continuing to wear a lapel pin for infantrymen or Special Forces who fought in active combat.

“It matters. As a former commander, it matters what you wear on your uniform,” Rep. Ryan Zinke, a retired Navy SEAL, told NOTUS. “And if you didn’t earn it, you shouldn’t wear it.”

Nehls wears a Combat Infantryman Badge pin from Afghanistan on his suit jacket, right under his 118th Congress pin. A CBS News investigation in early May found Nehls’ Combat Infantryman Badge had been revoked from his service record in March 2023 because he served as a civil affairs officer and it was mistakenly awarded. Only Infantry or Special Forces soldiers engaged in combat can receive the badge.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, also from Texas, wears a similar pin on his lapel, the Combat Action Badge. It’s what the Army awards to everyone who “engaged with the enemy,” even if they weren’t Infantry or Special Forces. “That’s ridiculous. That’s stolen valor,” Hunt said when hearing about Nehls.

Nehls defended his military record in the wake of the CBS News investigation and a Pentagon and U.S. Army review of his service record. That review stated that Nehls had one Bronze Star — not the two he has claimed — and is not allowed to wear the Combat Infantryman Badge. Nehls posted photographs and paperwork for two Bronze Stars on his X account last month.

“The Department of Defense (DoD) claims I was awarded only one Bronze Star. Wrong. I have two,” he said in the post. Nehls did not respond to NOTUS’ request for comment on him continuing to wear the CIB pin.

His Republican colleagues in the House have noticed that he hasn’t removed the badge — one he’s worn since joining Congress in 2021. NOTUS spoke with a dozen military veteran Republican lawmakers about Nehls’ pin. Some were granted anonymity to speak freely about their colleague. Eight expressed deep frustration with Nehls for wearing the pin. Those who were more reluctant to cast aspersions said they took the matter seriously and were independently reviewing the allegations against the Texas Republican.

“We hold ourselves to a higher standard as veterans,” a House Republican lawmaker told NOTUS. “He needs to stop wearing it.”

“If you’re wearing something that’s specifically been addressed as something you can’t wear, that is stolen valor,” another Republican lawmaker said. “It’s specifically addressed in U.S. Code, that particular badge,” they added, noting that if the person did not serve in the infantry but continues to wear the badge, it’s “illegal and stolen.”