April 2022 campaign finance reports: Congress

The primaries are over, and while we do still have some runoffs plus now a weird special election in CD34, we do have a smaller set of races and candidates to review. Given how many I had to cram into the previous posts, I'm sure you can feel my relief at that.

Diana Martinez Alexander – CD38

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ 02 Crenshaw 12,249,172 10,844,572 0 3,257,314 02 Fulford 95,297 50,703 15,595 44,594 03 Self 235,044 225,791 0 9,253 03 Srivastava 100,619 96,231 55,000 4,388 10 McCaul 1,749,060 1,243,137 0 513,656 10 Nuno 0 0 0 0 15 Ramirez 356,758 257,059 12,250 99,698 15 Vallejo 299,915 217,293 100,000 82,621 15 De la Cruz 2,313,272 1,957,129 13,000 363,649 21 Roy 1,454,476 830,885 0 1,087,173 21 Zapata 54,801 43,550 0 11,251 21 Villarreal 32,586 17,015 20,563 13,866 22 Nehls 670,482 322,270 5,726 367,417 22 Jordan 0 0 0 0 23 Gonzales 2,261,907 985,463 0 1,307,803 23 Lira 251,642 195,017 0 56,625 24 Van Duyne 2,035,203 731,839 0 1,371,774 24 Gay 208,661 165,886 0 42,774 24 McDowell 11,183 5,632 0 5,550 28 Cuellar 2,753,040 2,864,938 0 1,438,575 28 Cisneros 3,248,787 2,214,132 0 1,037,623 28 Whitten 58,037 57,036 0 9,142 28 Garcia 219,408 104,225 0 115,183 30 Hamilton 555,455 460,356 15,014 95,098 30 Crockett 502,506 384,575 0 117,931 34 Gonzalez 1,990,337 2,021,196 0 1,339,633 34 Flores 347,758 227,100 0 120,657 38 Hunt 3,385,520 1,743,508 0 1,865,954 38 Klussman 121,440 72,934 7,000 48,505 38 Alexander 33,812 30,882 0 2,930

I’ve taken out the people who are no longer running after the primaries, and I’ve removed some districts that aren’t particularly interesting for the general election; CD30 will be the next to go once that runoff is settled. Still a long list, but it will be shorter for Q3.

It’s weird to see the two nominees in CD03 having less than $10K on hand at this point in the cycle, but there are some extenuating circumstances. Keith Self was supposed to be in a runoff, one he just barely squeaked into, but then Rep. Van Taylor self-immolated, resetting everything in the race. I’m sure Self will post much bigger numbers for July. I would hope that Sandeep Srivastava is able to capitalize a bit as well – this district isn’t really competitive on paper, especially not in a tough year for Dems, but Collin County overall has been moving rapidly in a blue direction, and a good showing by Srivastava could put him in strong shape for 2024, which may be a much better year to run there. I’d love to see him at $250-300K raised in the Q3 report.

Also remarkable for his modest total is Rep. Troy Nehls, who really stands out in a “one of these things is not like the others” when compared to Reps. Chip Roy, Tony Gonzales, and Beth Van Duyne. I don’t know if this reflects a lack of interest in fundraising on his part, a lack of interest in him by the donor class, a lack of urgency given that his opponent hasn’t raised anything, or some combination. CD22 is another district that I expect to be competitive in a couple of cycles, so if Nehls proves to be a lackluster fundraiser that could be an issue down the line.

We’ve talked about the CD34 special election and the financial edge that the Republicans should have in it. The filing deadline for that was in April, so the candidates in that election, other than Mayra Flores who is the GOP candidate for November, is on this list. Flores also has less money than I would have thought, but as with Keith Self I expect that to grow between now and the next report. There will be some interim reports available before the election on June 14, I’ll check in on that in a few weeks.

Not much else to say at this time. Let me know what you think.

