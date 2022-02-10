January 2022 campaign finance reports: Congress

The filing deadline has passed, the primary lineups are set, and we have a new set of races and candidates to review. As was the case in the past two cycles, I’ll follow the contested primaries as well as the (fewer than before) November races of interest. I’ll drop the former once those contests are settled. The October 2021 reports are here, the July 2021 reports are here, and you can get the links to the previous cycle’s reports from there.

Dan Crenshaw – CD02

Robin Fulford – CD02

Van Taylor – CD03

Keith Self – CD03

Sandeep Srivastava – CD03

Doc Shelby – CD03

Lizzie Fletcher – CD07

Mike McCaul – CD10

Linda Nuno – CD10

Mauro Garza – CD15

John Villarreal Rigney – CD15

Ruben Ramirez – CD15

Roberto Haddad – CD15

Eliza Alvarado – CD15

Monica de la Cruz – CD15

Chip Roy – CD21

Scott Sturm – CD21

Robert Lowry – CD21

Claudia Zapata – CD21

Ricardo Villarreal – CD21

Troy Nehls – CD22

Jamie Kaye Jordan – CD22

Tony Gonzales – CD23

John Lira – CD23

Beth Van Duyne – CD24

Derrik Gay – CD24

Kathy Fragnoli – CD24

Jan McDowell – CD24

Henry Cuellar – CD28

Jessica Cisneros – CD28

Tannya Benavides – CD28

Ed Cabrera – CD28

Willie Vasquez Ng – CD28

Cassandra Garcia – CD28

Abel Mulugheta – CD30

Jane Hope Hamilton – CD30

Jessica Mason – CD30

Jasmine Crockett – CD30

Colin Allred – CD32

Vicente Gonzalez – CD34

Mayra Flores – CD34

Greg Casar – CD35

Eddie Rodriguez – CD35

Rebecca Viagran – CD35

Lloyd Doggett – CD37

Donna Imam – CD37

Wesley Hunt – CD38

Duncan Klussman – CD38

Diana Martinez Alexander – CD38

Centrell Reed – CD38

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ 02 Crenshaw 10,302,932 7,639,567 0 4,516,080 02 Fulford 49,692 15,595 15,595 34,097 03 Taylor 1,857,852 652,058 503,192 1,228,292 03 Self 165,608 58,297 0 107,321 03 Srivastava 59,699 49,257 25,000 10,441 03 Shelby 0 0 0 0 07 Fletcher 2,414,235 485,311 0 1,990,020 10 McCaul 1,413,600 643,881 0 777,453 10 Nuno 0 0 0 0 15 Garza 504,584 162,893 663,201 387,578 15 V Rigney 151,025 26 151,000 150,999 15 Ramirez 108,280 34,054 12,250 74,225 15 Haddad 100,000 100,000 0 0 15 Alvarado 75,035 24,183 29,000 50,851 15 De la Cruz 1,539,153 921,051 13,000 625,607 21 Roy 1,240,412 651,863 0 1,052,131 21 Sturm 47,618 37,869 0 5,728 21 Lowry 39,725 36,227 27,325 3,497 21 Zapata 38,436 34,619 0 4,769 21 Villarreal 25,190 15,048 20,563 10,141 22 Nehls 670,482 322,270 5,726 367,417 22 Jordan 0 0 0 0 23 Gonzales 2,261,907 985,463 0 1,307,803 23 Lira 251,642 195,017 0 56,625 24 Van Duyne 2,035,203 731,839 0 1,371,774 24 Gay 208,661 165,886 0 42,774 24 Fragnoli 28,121 17,328 12,096 10,793 24 McDowell 11,183 5,632 0 5,550 28 Cuellar 1,853,133 1,056,272 0 2,347,334 28 Cisneros 812,072 320,983 0 494,058 28 Benavides 27,177 17,265 0 9,912 28 Cabrera 289,230 112,450 250,000 176,779 28 Ng 137,786 11,436 50,900 126,349 28 Garcia 85,601 2,742 0 82,858 30 Mulugheta 252,713 65,673 0 187,039 30 Hamilton 228,605 157,280 5,014 71,325 30 Mason 199,082 160,217 0 38,865 30 Crockett 101,281 21,094 0 80,186 32 Allred 2,213,564 621,340 0 1,751,646 34 Gonzalez 1,688,731 942,491 0 2,116,732 34 Flores 187,115 128,345 0 58,769 35 Casar 467,579 111,870 0 355,709 35 Rodriguez 251,472 31,134 0 220,338 35 Viagran 47,375 2,286 0 45,088 37 Doggett 635,901 360,138 0 5,476,237 37 Imam 210,983 110,414 0 100,518 38 Hunt 2,039,403 708,280 0 1,555,065 38 Klussman 17,865 385 7,000 17,479 38 Alexander 11,892 6,462 0 5,429 38 Reed 11,377 192 6,496 11,184

Some of these races have a lot of candidates, and in some of those cases I limited myself to people who raised a noticeable amount of money. Most but not all races have both Republicans and Democrats listed – the incumbent is listed first followed by other candidates from that party, if any. In the case of open seats like CDs 15 and 34, I listed the Democrats first since those are Democratic seats.

The two races that the DCCC has focused on as potential pickups are CDs 23 and 24. Leading candidates John Lira and Derrik Gay had raised respectable amounts so far, but if you look at the October reports you can see they didn’t add all that much to their totals. They spent more than they took in over the past three months, not terribly surprising given that they’re in contested races (Lira’s opponent didn’t report anything), but it means they’ll be starting way in the hole. If they don’t pick it up considerably in this quarter it won’t much matter anyway.

I’m a little surprised that State Rep. Jasmine Crockett hasn’t raised more in CD30, as she is the candidate endorsed by outgoing Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, but she was only an official candidate in that race for five weeks, so in that context she did pretty well. In the likely event of a runoff, we’ll see what her April report says. On the Republican side, I expected more from Keith Self, who was Collin County Judge and whose candidacy was fueled by the grievance of Rep. Van Taylor voting for the January 6 commission. I guess his buddy Ken Paxton is in no position to lend him a hand right now. Rebecca Viagran is the one San Antonio candidate in a district with two Austin heavyweights duking it out. You’d think that might be a good path to getting into a runoff, but her fundraising doesn’t reflect that.

Donna Imam had been running in CD31 as of the October report, but switched to the new CD37 when her old district became less hospitable. I expect she’ll join a long list of candidates who got their heads handed to them by Rep. Lloyd Doggett, but you don’t know till you try. All of the Dems in CD38 were late filers in the race, so they had less than three weeks to collect cash. If this were 2012, the eventual winner of that primary would struggle to raise more than about $50K over the entire year. This is not a race that Dems have any expectation of winning, but I’ll be interested to see if the nominee here can do better than their long-longshot counterparts from a decade ago. My theory is that after two exciting cycles and a fair amount of engagement and organization, there should be a higher base level of support for candidates like these. We’ll see how dumb that theory turns out to be.

I did not comment on the absurd fundraising total of Rep. Dan Crenshaw last time. I will do so this time: That’s a lot of money. Whatever else you might say about the guy, he’s a fundraising machine. Spends a lot of it, too – I don’t look at the report details, so I can’t say where it’s going. But anyone who can rake it in like that, you have to think he’s got his eye on a statewide run, maybe in 2024 if Ted Cruz makes good his threat to run for President again. He does have three primary opponents, who combined to raise less than $50K. He also occasionally says things that make the most rabid of Trump minions howl with rage, so the possibility exists that he could underperform against that collection of no-names. I would not expect it to amount to anything, but it might provide a bit of fodder for the pundits.

