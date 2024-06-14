Mayor criticized for Gulfton comments

From the inbox:

Community Leaders Demand Apology from Mayor Whitmire for Offensive Remarks About Gulfton

Houston, TX – A coalition of over 20 community leaders and organizations has released a letter (see attached PDF) calling on Mayor Whitmire to retract his recent offensive remarks about the Gulfton neighborhood and apologize to its residents. Mayor Whitmire described Gulfton as a community largely composed of “undocumented” immigrants who are uninterested in accessing amenities like the Galleria. These comments have been widely condemned as xenophobic and out of touch with the reality of this vibrant, diverse community.

Gulfton is home to residents from Latin America, Africa, West Asia, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, with over 50 languages spoken. The Mayor’s comments ignore the aspirations and contributions of Gulfton’s residents and falsely imply they are unwelcome in other parts of Houston. His opposition to expanding public transit to the Galleria further isolates and disenfranchises this community.

The coalition demands that Mayor Whitmire:

Retract his remarks about Gulfton.

Issue a public apology to Gulfton residents.

Recognize the inherent value and rights of all Houstonians.

Acknowledge the legitimacy of community advocates and city council members.

“Mayor Whitmire’s comments are an affront to all Houstonians who believe in an inclusive and equitable city,” said Daniel Cohen, Chair of Indivisible Houston. “We need leadership that embraces all communities, not one that demeans and marginalizes them.”