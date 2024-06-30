Weekend link dump for June 30

A Spaceballs sequel is in the works.

“How Josh Marshall has sustained Talking Points Memo amid the wreckage of modern journalism”.

“Young basketball player Olivier Rioux is so tall that he’s setting records simply by continuing his education. The 18-year-old Montreal native recently graduated from high school and has committed to Florida. The school lists his height at a mind-blowing 7-foot-9. That would make him the tallest college basketball player in history.”

“Maybe states should require that copies of the 10 Commandments be posted in every room of every church? That’s what conservative white-/Christian-nationalist MAGA evangelicals seem to favor as the solution to moral failures anywhere else in society.”

“Yet Restorative Reproductive Medicine isn’t the politically neutral medical field that the measure’s champions claim. Rather, it’s the latest rebranding of an IVF “alternative” by religious groups who consider the process of IVF, which can include the destruction of unused embryos, to be a form of abortion.”

“After nearly a quarter century, The Jim Henson Company is selling off its historic studio lot in Los Angeles”. Their main headquarters in New York is unaffected. Mark Evanier has more on the interesting history of that lot.

“In a survey of Americans conducted days before the Dobbs decision was leaked, almost two-thirds of Americans agreed churches and religious organizations have a responsibility to increase support for women who have unwanted pregnancies if their state restricts access to abortion. According to those who attend, the majority of Protestant churches in the U.S. are not supporting a pregnancy resource center that exists either separately or as part of their church.”

Not being able to find a job as a canary breeder will no longer stop you from being able to get disability benefits.

“Overturning Roe Didn’t Just Cut Off Access. It Sabotaged Science, Too.”

You can get your Alex Trebek stamps now.

“The whole comment and analogy are actually a good window into just how what we might call electoral authoritarianism works. It is corrupt both in the civic sense and the venal sense. With Trump specifically, it’s tied to the acquisition and hold on power but also … let’s be honest, he wants a cut. He wants the money. It’s not just about punishing and rewarding.”

“It’s funny. It seems like the greatest amount of enthusiasm for Charlotte to have Major League Baseball is everywhere but Charlotte. For people who have been here a long time, Charlotte has been perpetually ‘five years away from Major League Baseball’ going all the way back to the ’90s, maybe even farther.”

“President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon on Wednesday morning to LGBTQI+ service members removed from the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

RIP, Jewel Brown, Houston blues and jazz singer who performed with Louis Armstrong.

RIP, Bill Cobbs, veteran character actor known for The Hudsucker Proxy, The Bodyguard, Night at the Museum, and more.

“A jury in U.S. District Court ordered the NFL to pay more than $4.7 billion in damages Thursday after ruling that the league violated antitrust laws in distributing out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on a premium subscription service.”

Little whinging fuckers are as little whinging fuckers do.

RIP, Martin Mull, character actor known for Roseanne, Arrested Development, Clue, and many other roles.

