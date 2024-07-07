Weekend link dump for July 7

“Gotta bring back the bootleg DVD man. This shit ain’t right.”

“If that sounds like the narcissism of small differences exemplified in the classic Emo Phillips joke — “I said ‘Die heretic!’ and I pushed him off the bridge!” — that’s because that’s exactly what it is and exactly how it still functions today.”

“If you are opposed to abortion, you should be opposed to the practice of IVF.”

HBO >> MAX. I know, I’m as shocked as you are.

RIP, Orlando Cepeda, MLB Hall of Fame outfielder mostly for the Giants and Cardinals. I only saw this after last week’s roundup was published or it would have been in there.

“As we finally reach the end of another harrowing US Supreme Court term, one overarching theme has emerged: this Court doesn’t believe in the separation of powers.”

“The truth is that Trump has been getting the criminal justice system’s “platinum door” treatment from the start. His cases are unusual in that he’s a former president. But his status and political position have helped him far more than they have hurt him.”

The state of Louisiana owes Cecil B. DeMille royalties. Or an apology. Possibly both.

“It is unclear, after Monday’s decision, what constitutional checks remain to stop any president from assuming dangerous and monarchical powers that are anathema to representative government.”

“Democrats have no affirmative responsibility to listen to columnists. They don’t have to hold a symposium about everything. Sometimes you simply need to dive into a fight even if that means setting aside some of your own doubts. Democrats don’t have anything to prove on this front. It’s just dumb and self-defeating and if you want to know why no one bothers to write editorials about why Trump should drop out, again this is why.”

“Giuliani disbarred in New York for lies about Trump’s 2020 loss”. About damn time.

“Second, it’s important to notice that Colin’s desire for Penelope isn’t even addressed. Only the implausibility of that desire is mentioned. The truth is, though, that Colin wants Penelope, right? He’s not a prisoner in this romance, right? Yet, it’s not Colin’s desire that’s being pathologized or chided at all. It’s Penelope’s body.”

“Here’s a non-comprehensive list of longstanding precedents the Supreme Court has tossed aside recently”.

RIP, Charlotte, the stingray in North Carolina who became famous for her miraculous pregnancy that probably wasn’t.

“Former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, head coach Joel Quenneville and assistant general manager Al MacIssac have been reinstated by the NHL more than two years after they stepped down from their roles following an investigation into their handling of sexual assault allegations made by former forward Kyle Beach.”

“What Is a Safe Amount of E. Coli for a River?”

“It is a decision of surpassing recklessness in dangerous times.”

“MTV News Lives On In Internet Archive”.

RIP, Robert Towne, Oscar-winning screenwriter for Chinatown and Oscar nominee for Shampoo.

RIP, Glen Gondo, businessman and leader in Houston’s Asian community, known as the “King of sushi”.

Target will not take your personal check any more.

Meet Nikki Hiltz, a transgender nonbinary runner who just made the US Olympics team for the women’s 1500 meter race.

