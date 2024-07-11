Judge Aguilar back on the bench

As expected following the dismissal of the charges against him.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has lifted the suspension of a Harris County felony court judge after a misdemeanor assault case against him was dismissed.

The chair of the state commission on July 8 signed an order lifting Judge Frank Aguilar’s suspension, explaining that the decision came after the criminal case ended.

“The order of suspension required that such suspension remain in effect until the charge set forth in the information is dismissed…” Chair Gary Steel wrote.

Prosecutors earlier this month contended probable cause exists against Aguilar, of the 228th District Court, who was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at his Galveston property, but there was “insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to their motion to dismiss. A judge signed off on the dismissal.

Aguilar had denied the allegations from the beginning.