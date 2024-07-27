Memorial service information for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

From the Chronicle.

Monday: Jackson Lee will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Houston City Hall, making the late congresswoman the second person to receive this honor. The first was Dr. Michael DeBakey, a heart surgeon, who died in 2008. Jackson Lee’s family will be at City Hall for a brief ceremony with Mayor John Whitmire and City Council members.

Tuesday: A viewing and remembrance event at God’s Grace Community Church, 9944 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: A viewing event at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Ave., Houston, from 11 a.m. to 3p.m., and a community farewell and appreciation service, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: A celebration of life service at Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Rd, Houston, at 11 a.m.

All events will be live-streamed, according to the announcement.