Rep. Turner’s funeral schedule

Here’s what we know.

Funeral services for U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner, a former Houston mayor who died early Wednesday morning, will be held in Houston next week in Acres Homes, the community he called home and always treasured. Turner will lie in state at the Houston City Hall rotunda for city residents to come pay their respects on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The former mayor will then head to Austin, where he will lie in state at the Capitol. His funeral will be held at his church, the Church Without Walls at 5725 Queenston Blvd. in Acres Homes, on Saturday, March 15. Turner’s team has not yet provided times for the Austin visitation or his funeral.

I had lunch with a couple of friends yesterday and we talked about Rep. Turner and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and how weird and empty it feels not having them around. They had joy in their service, they were strongly connected to their home neighborhoods, they knew everybody, and they showed up to everything. They got stuff done and they made a difference for people. We shall miss them.

The first half of Friday’s CityCast Houston episode was a reminiscence on Rep. Turner – it’s about 12 minutes total once you get past the opening ads. Worth a listen if you want to remember his legacy.

UPDATE : I have been informed that the Queenston address for the Church Without Walls is in Brookhollow, not Acres Homes.

