So about those generators CenterPoint bought…

A state lawmaker said Monday he was considering pushing legislation to recoup some of the $800 million CenterPoint Energy spent on massive generators that sat idle as Hurricane Beryl knocked power from more than 2 million Houston area customers. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt said the company had “defrauded” rate payers, who were now strapped with growing utility bills after state regulators allowed CenterPoint to recoup the cost of the generators — plus a 6.5% profit. The utility company has already raised the average residential customer’s bill by about $1 per month — and the rate hikes could jump another $3 per month in the coming years. “It’s a big problem, because we’ve got basically these boat anchors strapped around our rate payers for a long period of time,” the Houston Republican said during a contentious hearing where CenterPoint CEO Jason Wells testified that he took “personal responsibility” for the utility’s failings, but said he would not resign. Bettencourt said he was considering legislation that would “claw back some of this expense,” though he did not say more about what that might entail. Bettencourt accused CenterPoint of choosing to spend money on the generators rather than clearing trees that knocked out power lines, because CenterPoint can make a profit on the generators. CenterPoint has repeatedly blamed toppled trees and broken branches for leaving over 80% of its area customers without power, some for more than a week. “Vegetation management — the utility doesn’t make profit on,” Bettencourt said. “However, they make a profit on generator expenses. If you don’t make a profit on vegetation management, you may reduce those numbers.” The comments came during the first hearing of a special committee tasked with examining the state’s hurricane preparedness and utilities’ response after Beryl. […] Bettencourt and state Sen. Charles Schwertner, who chairs the panel, questioned the contract CenterPoint struck for the generators, going so far as to suggest it amounted to “fraud.” Bettencourt said the utility passed over a competing bid with a price tag that was at least 44% lower. “It doesn’t smell good at all,” Schwertner said, noting the company appears to be raking in a roughly $30 million profit on the massive generator purchase. “There’s more to this story that I hope comes out sooner rather than later.” Wells said the competing bid was not in line with what the utility sought, in part because the lower bidder could not provide as many generator units and its cost to operate them was four times higher. “It’s kind of apples and oranges, but it was a non-conforming bid,” Wells said.

See here for some background. A recent Chron editorial touched on a key aspect of this that either wasn’t part of the questioning of CenterPoint or the reporting on it.

If CenterPoint was just going to mothball [the generators] for three years, why the urgency in leasing them? They rushed through a short-term leasing bidding process so quickly, giving bidders only two days to respond to a request for proposals, that judges in a state hearing for the Public Utility Commission later determined it didn’t comply with state law. The judges recommended against allowing CenterPoint to charge consumers for the generators because the utility hadn’t shown they were “reasonable or necessary” and CenterPoint hadn’t been prudent in leasing an astronomical amount of generation from a little-known company, Life Cycle Power, whose then-CEO had been convicted for flouting environmental regulations. Yet, despite all that, the Public Utility Commission, which has the final say on whether utilities like CenterPoint can pass costs on to consumers, ignored the judges’ recommendation and approved the short- and long-term leases.

I’m fine with beating up on CenterPoint – Lord knows, they deserve it – and I’m fine with trying to claw back some of the money they spent on these generators. But who on that committee is asking about why the Public Utility Commission approved that deal in the first place? The problem there is that the Public Utility Commission is entirely appointed by Greg Abbott. Paul Bettencourt and his buddies will not engage in any activity that might in any way cast a negative light on Abbott. But at least we all get to enjoy the yelling at hapless CenterPoint stooges.

The point here is that when something bad happens, like CenterPoint takes over a week to get everyone’s power back after Beryl or the derecho, or ERCOT couldn’t keep the grid up and running during Uri, we need to learn from what happened and take steps to reduce the risk of it happening again. That falls on the Legislature, which can and should be updating laws to put firmer requirements in place and mandate stronger oversight by the likes of the PUC. Florida is a good model for this, thanks to their more intense experience with hurricanes. The key is that CenterPoint is a regulated monopoly. The Lege sets the goals for the regulations, the PUC implements them and provides oversight. We don’t have to just yell at CenterPoint about the things they should have done. We – specifically, the Lege and the PUC – can tell them exactly what they should be doing. That’s what I want to see. The Press, Reform Austin, and Houston Landing have more.

