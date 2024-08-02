The House gets its turn to yell at CenterPoint

They mostly focused on tree maintenance, which seems reasonable enough.

House lawmakers on Wednesday questioned CenterPoint Energy’s tree maintenance ahead of Hurricane Beryl, in which tens of thousands of trees knocked out power lines, shutting off electricity to 2.3 million Houston area customers.

CenterPoint CEO Jason Wells told a roomful of House members meeting for the first time on the storm’s aftermath that nearly two-thirds of the outages were caused by trees and bushes outside of the utility’s right of way, meaning the company was at the whim of private landowners to control their growth.

But Wells did not explain what lengths the company had gone to ahead of the storm to identify problematic vegetation on private land, or to get permission from landowners to trim it. A Chronicle investigation found that even as CenterPoint has spent more money on vegetation maintenance over the past decade, the total miles of land it kept clear near distribution lines has dropped 20%, from 5,800 miles to 4,600 miles.

CenterPoint has not responded to questions from the paper about the decrease, and it did not immediately answer questions Wednesday about its attempts to manage the trees and bushes it says were beyond its authority.

“Your actions speak to your priorities, that vegetation management has not been a priority. Why?” asked Rep. Ana Hernandez, a Houston Democrat and vice chair of the House’s State Affairs committee. “Is it perhaps because you don’t get the rate of return on that expense?”

Wells said that 60% of the trees and branches that were cleared after the storm came from outside the utility’s right of way. To clear or trim vegetation outside of a utility’s easement — roughly a “football goalpost” area around a powerline in which utilities can manage vegetation, said Wells — a company like CenterPoint has to get permission from property owners.

Wells said CenterPoint had increased funding to remove the most hazardous trees. “The most effective way for us to do that is to be able to attack those trees that are outside of our right of way that have the highest risk of failure,” he said. “We will endeavor to do everything possible to work with those property owners to target those trees. But again, it requires their consent. We don’t have the legal right to do that.”

[…]

Rep. David Spiller, a Jacksboro Republican, pressed Wells on his assertion that the company is not responsible for trees and other natural hazards outside of the company’s easement. He noted that even if that was true, a huge proportion of the outages were still caused by trees and bushes within its purview.

“Almost half the damage was due to trees that you clearly had a legal duty and obligation to maintain and trim and keep that area clear,” he said.

Spiller also said CenterPoint’s easement agreements appeared to show that it has “the absolute right” to trim trees on adjacent properties if they interfere with a power line. He cited a 1999 Texas Supreme Court case that appeared to back that up.

“It was my testimony, my understanding, that we don’t have the ability without property owner consent to address” that vegetation,” Wells said later, in response to questions from Rep. Richard Raymond, a Laredo Democrat.

“Then we got to change the law,” Raymond replied.