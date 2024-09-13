Complaint filed over CenterPoint’s unused generators

I’ll admit, I didn’t even know there was a complaint process for this.

The Texas Consumer Association filed a complaint Wednesday asking the state utility regulator to deny CenterPoint Energy the ability to continue to pass on the costs of its barely-used mobile generators to ratepayers.

The nonprofit consumer advocacy group also asked the Public Utility Commission of Texas to order CenterPoint to refund its Houston-area customers for any rates already collected for the generators. If and how the PUC chooses to respond is unclear, as “we’re wading into uncharted waters here,” said TCA President Sandie Haverlah.

TCA’s complaint comes two months after the Chronicle reported that CenterPoint has not used its fleet of 15 large generators, including after Hurricane Beryl, which left more than a million of the utility’s customers without power for days. Regulators have allowed CenterPoint to recoup the cost of its generators and earn a 6.5% profit from them since 2023.

CenterPoint paid most of its $800 million lease with vendor Life Cycle Power in advance. The lease covers ongoing use of the large generators and five medium-sized ones. The utility has said the contract can’t be terminated. Approximately $350 million of those costs have been passed onto ratepayers thus far, which has added $2.39 per month to the average residential customer’s electricity bill.

Haverlah said she decided to file the complaint because she’s concerned that lawmakers’ heated rhetoric on CenterPoint’s generators won’t result in customer refunds.

“I’ve been trying to figure out a way to push the envelope on how to stop the payments for the generators and to maybe even attempt to claw back the money,” Haverlah said. “I don’t want to wait until the legislature, because even if they claim they’re going to do something, I just doubt it’s going to be anything that gets money back on the customers’ bills.”

In TCA’s complaint, Haverlah wrote that CenterPoint “misrepresented the mobility, flexibility, and usability capabilities of these generators,” echoing lawmakers and regulators who say CenterPoint misled them to believe the large generators were mobile and could help restore power after storms damage the utility’s power lines and poles.

Haverlah also targeted CenterPoint’s process for securing the generators, which she called unreasonable and imprudent in the filing. That’s because CenterPoint didn’t adequately study what types, sizes and quantities of generators would help restore power, she wrote. CenterPoint representatives have testified the company didn’t provide an in-depth analysis to justify its decision to lease 500 total megawatts of generators, much more than other Texas utilities.

“Any utility expense of that magnitude should be supported by bulletproof research and analysis supporting the validity of the need for the expenditure and its magnitude,” Haverlah wrote.