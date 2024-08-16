Dispatches from Dallas, August 16 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have a grab bag that starts with some important news about the November election in the Metroplex, including how a familiar set of fingerprints is on some of the charter amendments. We also have the brouhaha about banning guns from the State Fair; Dallas County jail and budgeting woes; what Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare is up to; suburban school district news; a death at the CrossFit games in Fort Worth; more cricket in DFW; Dr Phil lays off folks from his new network; the Dallas Cowboys are worth more than $10 billion; and an Infinity Room is coming back to the Dallas Museum of Art. And more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Harold Budd, the pianist, composer, and collaborator with both Brian Eno and the Cocteau Twins.

Let’s start with election news, and not the sort that involves calling anybody weird.

While everybody should be checking their voter registration on the regular, folks in North Texas are in particular danger as elections administrators in Collin, Rockwall, and Denton counties have been flooded by challenges to voter eligibility. True the Vote is the main suspect.

Meanwhile, in Tarrant County, Civera voting software is going to be used to allow residents to view images ballots online, with personal identifying information redacted. The Star-Telegram article discusses the privacy issues; I have to admit my first reaction is “there’s no way anything could go wrong with that!” But making the ballot images available is required by state law, and you know how we change that.

One of the big ballot categories in Dallas in November is going to be the much-discussed charter amendments. The Dallas Morning News has an op-ed piece by former mayors Mike Rawlings, Tom Leppert, and Ron Kirk on which amendments they oppose and why. They don’t like twelve of the fifteen proposed by the council nor any of the four petition amendments.

That last category is of real interest to me. One of the four petition amendments is about loosening marijuana enforcement. Two of other three are detailed in this KERA article about the massive budget cuts the amendments would cause. The three measures would increase Dallas PD by 1,000 officers (about a third of the number of current officers per DPD) and dictating that some new city revenue be used to fund the police department; and basing the city manager’s pay to a resident survey. The third would allow Dallas residents to sue the city to enforce the charter, ordinances, or state law.

KERA tells us who’s behind those three amendments: a group called Dallas HERO, who I’m sure are familiar with the history of that term in Houston city management. The article names several people as members: Pete Marocco, a Trump administration appointee; Stefani Carter, former Republican representative to the Texas House (HD 102) and current board member of Braemar Hotels and Resorts; and local hotelier Monty Bennett of Braemar Hotels and Resorts, whose name you will have read before in these pages.

It sure seems like Bennett and his cronies have figured out how to run the city and want to do it without the pesky necessity of “getting elected”.

In other news:

Related Posts: