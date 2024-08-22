Texas blog roundup for the week of August 19

The Texas Progressive Alliance is working on its hotdish recipe as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff reports on the CD18 nomination and special election.

SocraticGadfly says that declining water in Rio Grande reservoirs isn’t entirely Mexico’s fault.

=============================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Law Dork brings the latest bad SCOTUS news, this time about Title IX.

Deece Eckstein documented his decade as a monk.

The Texas Observer talked to Amanda Zurawski turning her trauma into activism.

Texas Monthly revisits The Texas Chainsaw Massacre at its 50th birthday.

The Texas Signal reminds us that the pro-voucher forces are still moving forward.

Mean Green Cougar Red visited Nashville and did not express any opinions about that city’s football team.

