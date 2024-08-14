Turner wins CD18 nomination

It was very close.

Several dozen precinct chairs Tuesday night elected former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to be the Democratic nominee for Congressional District 18, replacing the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The vote means Turner is likely to be the district’s representative for at least one two-year term beginning in Jan. 2025. Turner will face Republican Lana Centonze in the Nov. 5 general election for the heavily Democratic district.

Turner narrowly defeated former At-Large City Council Member Amanda Edwards in a runoff election with 41 votes to Edwards’ 37.

Acknowledging his age of 69 and previous battle with a form of bone cancer, Turner promised to be a bridge candidate to a younger generation and said he would serve only one term.

“I don’t intend to be there forever, but this is a critical moment and it demands experience and relationships right now,” he told the precinct chairs and audience at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

Edwards is 42 and had pitched herself as part of a new generation of younger leaders.

It took only two rounds of voting to select Turner from a field of seven nominees.

The final vote by just 78 precinct chairs from the congressional district ends an uncommon, but not unheard of, process to replace a political party nominee on the ballot after they had won the primary election.

[…]

At least 12 local Democrats threw their name in to the contest, including Turner, Edwards, state Rep. Christina Morales, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson and At-Large City Council Member Letitia Plummer.

​​Those five, along with Houston chef and businessman Robert Slater, were the only six candidates officially nominated during the meeting.

Slater briefly ran in this year’s Democratic primary against Jackson Lee, along with Edwards, but he dropped out before Election Day and endorsed Jackson Lee.

The candidates participated in individual interviews with a small committee of precinct chairs last week, and the precinct chairs’ top 7 candidates participated in a forum Saturday leading up to Tuesday’s meeting.

Turner was selected after two rounds of voting.

Following a roll call vote, Turner narrowly won the first round with 35 votes. Edwards finished in second with 34 votes.

Ten other precinct chairs voted for other candidates, and one precinct chair, the meeting’s secretary, abstained.