Turner wins CD18 nomination

Several dozen precinct chairs Tuesday night elected former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to be the Democratic nominee for Congressional District 18, replacing the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on the Nov. 5 ballot.
The vote means Turner is likely to be the district’s representative for at least one two-year term beginning in Jan. 2025. Turner will face Republican Lana Centonze in the Nov. 5 general election for the heavily Democratic district.
Turner narrowly defeated former At-Large City Council Member Amanda Edwards in a runoff election with 41 votes to Edwards’ 37.
Acknowledging his age of 69 and previous battle with a form of bone cancer, Turner promised to be a bridge candidate to a younger generation and said he would serve only one term.
“I don’t intend to be there forever, but this is a critical moment and it demands experience and relationships right now,” he told the precinct chairs and audience at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.
Edwards is 42 and had pitched herself as part of a new generation of younger leaders.
It took only two rounds of voting to select Turner from a field of seven nominees.
The final vote by just 78 precinct chairs from the congressional district ends an uncommon, but not unheard of, process to replace a political party nominee on the ballot after they had won the primary election.
[…]
At least 12 local Democrats threw their name in to the contest, including Turner, Edwards, state Rep. Christina Morales, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson and At-Large City Council Member Letitia Plummer.
Those five, along with Houston chef and businessman Robert Slater, were the only six candidates officially nominated during the meeting.
Slater briefly ran in this year’s Democratic primary against Jackson Lee, along with Edwards, but he dropped out before Election Day and endorsed Jackson Lee.
The candidates participated in individual interviews with a small committee of precinct chairs last week, and the precinct chairs’ top 7 candidates participated in a forum Saturday leading up to Tuesday’s meeting.
Turner was selected after two rounds of voting.
Following a roll call vote, Turner narrowly won the first round with 35 votes. Edwards finished in second with 34 votes.
Ten other precinct chairs voted for other candidates, and one precinct chair, the meeting’s secretary, abstained.
Just a minor correction, the meeting secretary was not a precinct chair and was not eligible to vote. She announced that she was abstaining at the end of the roll call vote, and then Chair Linda Bell-Robinson (who did an outstanding job leading this convention) clarified that she couldn’t vote and had been mistaken to say that she was abstaining. Wouldn’t have mattered in the end anyway.
As this vote is a matter of public record, I’ll state that I supported Amanda Edwards. I thought she had the best combination of vision and experience and I had been excited about her candidacy in this last primary. I think Mayor Turner will do a fine job – he does have the connections, I believe he will hit the ground running, and I congratulated him after the race was over. He says he will serve two terms, which would mean an open primary in 2028. I suspect he will draw a primary challenger in 2026, because someone will either be sufficiently dissatisfied with this result or strategic enough to think that they might have better odds in that scenario than a 2028 feeding frenzy. That’s all for the future, and who knows what will happen. For now, Turner is poised to be the next member of Congress from CD18. I wish him all the best. The Trib and the Chron have more.
Once a lying sack of crap, always a lying sack of crap. I was hoping Amanda Edwards would get the spot. No one needs any more experience in corruption.
I would not expect less from a Maga supporter; that would be Whitmire.