Weekend link dump for September 1

“The Must-Carry Solution for the Media’s Google Problem”.

“The funniest component of the Trump campaign’s media strategy so far is its commitment to dipshit outreach.”

You do have to wonder what Cheryl Hines is thinking these days.

“Maybe that’s because some of his supporters have discovered that Trump campaign donations are going into a mysterious black hole—a scam so large that it makes Trump University and the Trump Foundation look like peanuts.”

“Spotify Has a Fake-Band Problem. It’s a Sign of Things to Come.”

“The federal courts are full of judges who could retire but won’t. Little can be done about it.”

“We all know these stories. And while we many not remember all of the names, we remember Kate Cox’s because her story was told so extensively and publicly. So we all know who Kate Cox is and we all know her story. Anti-abortion white evangelicals know this too. But they try their very hardest to pretend they don’t. Her story is exactly where they don’t want to look, where they never want to look.”

“The widely varied pros and cons of the Electoral College have already been aired and debated extensively. But there is another problem that few have recognized: The Electoral College makes American democracy more vulnerable to people with malicious intent.”

“With Jack Smith not seeking Cannon’s removal at this time, I think we can say that the MAL case is unlikely to go to trial until 2026 at the earliest, if Trump loses the election.”

“Thirty years after the release of their captivating debut album, Oasis have announced they are reuniting – news that has delighted middle-aged fans and a whole new generation alike.” I’m pretty sure if they come anywhere near Houston my wife (who was a grad student in Manchester in the 90s) is going to want to see them.

RIP, Scott Thorson, former lover of Liberace and key witness in the trial for the 1981 killings known as the Wonderland Massacre.

“An environmental advocacy organization called for the investigation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. following the resurfacing of an interview where his daughter said he cut a dead whale’s head with a chainsaw.” I’m sorry, I’m going to need to lie down for a minute.

RIP, Leonard Riggio, founder and longtime chair of Barnes & Noble.

“However, more than 12 months later, Tesla’s network (with nearly 30,000 fast-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada) is still pretty much inaccessible to folks who own non-Tesla EVs. Software delays and hardware shortages are apparently to blame.”

“Two bits of news came out of the letter Mark Zuckerberg sent to Rep. Jim Jordan this week (and how people responded to it), neither of which are what you’re likely to have heard about. First, Donald Trump seems to be accusing himself of rigging the 2020 election against himself. And, second, Mark Zuckerberg has absolutely no spine when it comes to Republican pressure on Meta’s moderation practices. He falsely plays into their fundamentally misleading framing, all to win some temporary political favors by immediately caving to pressure from the GOP.”

“Georgia Republicans start the steal“.

Wishing Chet Lemon and his family all the best.

